Littlestown Police receive reports of man wielding knife, turns out to be man with small shovel for dog feces

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– Littlestown Police say that reports of a man wielding a knife turned out to be a man holding a small gardening shovel that was being used to pick up dog feces.

The Littlestown Police Department posted this message on their Facebook page on Sunday night:

An incident was reported to the Littlestown police of a man with a knife at the Tot Lot locates on Maple Avenue. This incident was investigated fully and it was discovered that the man was holding a small gardening shovel that was used to pick up dog feces. No children were in any danger nor was any crime committed.

