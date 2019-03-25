× Man arrested after crashing car reported stolen out of Michigan on Turnpike in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — State Police have charged a man with theft and other offenses after they say he crashed a car that had been reported stolen out of Michigan Saturday morning along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Brecknock Township.

Jeffrey Eugene Crawford, 24, was charged with theft, receiving stolen property, and providing false identification to law enforcement after the crash, which occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of Mile Marker 289.5 along I-76 East, State Police say.

The vehicle, a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, was reported stolen out of Detroit, police say.

Crawford was taken into custody at the scene, according to police.