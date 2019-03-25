× Mother of overdose victim charged with involuntary manslaughter

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The mother of a Mount Holly Springs man who died of a drug overdose in December was one of two people charged in connection with his death, according to police.

Vonda Green, the 56-year-old mother of Timothy Brandt, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance, court documents show. Maurice Jones, 31, is the second individual charged. He faces charges of drug delivery resulting in death, manslaughter and possession with intent to deliver, court documents reveal.

Police say Brandt contacted his mother who agreed to trade her pain medication prescription for heroin. It’s alleged that Brandt and Green met with Jones on December 25 and obtained heroin, which ultimately caused the victim’s death the next day, according to police.

Jones, who was arrested on March 23 at his Carlisle home, has been confined to Cumberland County Prison after failing to post $250,000 Bail, court documents show. Green was released Monday on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Editor’s Note: FOX43 has not yet obtained a photo of Vonda Green from Cumberland County Prison.