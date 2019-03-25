× Phillies’ ace Aaron Nola will make sales pitches for Yuengling Lager this season

PHILADELPHIA — In addition to firing strikes from the mound, Philadelphia Phillies ace Aaron Nola will also make some sales pitches for Yuengling Lager this season, according to ESPN.

The pitcher has been signed to promote the Schuylkill County-based brewery, according to ESPN business reporter Darren Rovell.

Nola is taking advantage of the end of Major League Baseball’s ban on active players endorsing alcohol brands, according to Rovell.

Based in Pottsville, Yuengling is America’s oldest operating brewery. In addition to the popular Yuengling Lager brand, which Nola will endorse, Yuengling also makes Light Lager, Premium, Light Premium, Original Black & Tan, Dark-Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale, Golden Pilsner, and Oktoberfest.

Yuengling was recently named the top craft beer company in the United States by sales volume, according to Philly.com.