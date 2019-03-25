× Police: Columbia man faces theft, drug charges after stealing $5.25 worth of candy and soup

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County — Police have charged a 23-year-old Columbia man with retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident earlier today on the 900 block of Lancaster Avenue.

Joseph Paul Krasley Jr., 23, is accused of stealing several packages of candy and a can of soup from a business shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday. He allegedly pocketed the items and left the store without paying, according to Columbia Borough Police.

When an officer found Krasley and placed him under arrest, a search recovered the missing items — valued at $5.25 — along with several needles, drug packaging materials, and a spoon with burnt residue, police say.