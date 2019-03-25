Police: Dauphin County man sent woman 24 emails in one day, signed her up for drug rehab clinic

Posted 3:16 PM, March 25, 2019

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Lower Allen Township Police have charged a 36-year-old Dauphin County man with harassment after they say he emailed a female victim 24 times in one day, signed her up to receive emails and phone calls from a drug rehabilitation clinic, and emailed the woman’s employer accusing her of harassment.

Michael Kulczyckyj was charged with one misdemeanor count of harassment last Thursday after police investigated a complaint from the victim.

