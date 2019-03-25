× Police: Harrisburg man injured by stray bullet while cooking dinner in his kitchen

HARRISBURG — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday night on the 1900 block of State Street.

According to police, the victim was struck in the arm while standing in his kitchen preparing dinner. The victim said he felt a sharp pain and notified police after he saw his right arm was bleeding.

Police say they found bullet holes in the siding of the building’s second-floor balcony. One of the bullets passed through the wall and struck the victim’s right bicep, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, police say.

Police say they discovered bullet casings on the 1900 block of Primrose Street, and several vehicles that had been damaged by bullets in the area as well. Witnesses told police they heard between three and six shots.

The incident is still under investigation, police say. Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.