Police investigating four separate shootings in York County

YORK COUNTY — Police are investigating four separate shootings in York County on Sunday.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the shooting suspects.

FIRST SHOOTING:

The first shooting happening around 1:30 p.m. at the Sam’s Club in Hanover Borough.

According to York Emergency Dispatch one person was shot in the leg at Sam’s Club located on the 200 block of Wilson Avenue.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on their condition.

If you have any information contact Hanover Borough Police at (717) 637-5575.

SECOND SHOOTING:

The second shooting happening less than 30 minutes later near the corner of East Philadelphia and Yale streets in Spring Garden Township.

Police say they heard the shots being fired and are now checking neighbors’ surveillance cameras for any possible leads on a shooting suspect.

Bullet holes were found in two homes. One of the holes was found in an awning and the second through a window.

Police say no one was hurt.

If you have any information contact the Spring Garden Police Department at (717) 843-0851.

THIRD SHOOTING:

The third shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. in York City.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of North Pershing Avenue near Jefferson Avenue and Cottage Hill Road.

Officers say this shooting happened across the street from a popular playground.

Dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital. No word on their condition.

One home and two vehicles were hit by bullets.

Police are looking for suspects.

If you have any information contact York City Police at (717) 846 – 1234.

FOURTH SHOOTING:

The fourth and final shooting happened in York around 9:00 p.m.

Police say four shots were fired on the 700 block of Lynch Way.

No one was taken to the hospital.

If you have any information contact York City Police at (717) 846 – 1234.