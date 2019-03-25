× Police investigating robbery at Chambersburg skate park

CHAMBERSBURG — Police in Chambersburg are investigating a suspected robbery that occurred last Friday at a skateboard park on North Fourth Street.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6:58 p.m. The victim told police he was involved in an altercation with two suspects, described as white males in their late teens or early 20s. The suspects allegedly struck the victim several times in the head and arm with a skateboard, then took a jacket and gloves the victim was wearing, police say.

The suspects were last seen traveling east on Nelson Street, according to police. The victim’s jacket was later discovered on the 100 blcok of North Sixth Street, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Chambersburg Police at (717) 264-4131.