One person taken to hospital after shooting in Lancaster City

Posted 4:41 AM, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 05:51AM, March 25, 2019

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (5:45 a.m.):  Police are still on the scene of the shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

According to emergency dispatch, medical units were sent to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Beaver Street in Lancaster City around 2:10 a.m.

Police are still investigating the incident.

