One person taken to hospital after shooting in Lancaster City
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (5:45 a.m.): Police are still on the scene of the shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
According to emergency dispatch, medical units were sent to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Beaver Street in Lancaster City around 2:10 a.m.
Police are still investigating the incident.
PREVIOUSLY: Police are on the scene of a shooting.
According to emergency dispatch, medical units were sent to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Beaver Street in Lancaster City around 2:10 a.m.
40.046657 -76.178374