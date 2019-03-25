× One person taken to hospital after shooting in Lancaster City

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (5:45 a.m.): Police are still on the scene of the shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

According to emergency dispatch, medical units were sent to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Beaver Street in Lancaster City around 2:10 a.m.

Police are still investigating the incident.

@fox43 One person shot and taken to the hospital. Police still investigating. https://t.co/QUg9KuudLM — Lynda Weed (@LweedTV) March 25, 2019

PREVIOUSLY: Police are on the scene of a shooting.

RIGHT NOW: Police are still on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster. This is the corner of W. Vine and S. Prince where traffic is blocked. Police say the shooting happened on Beaver Street around 2:10. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/YZOXedH0ol — Lynda Weed (@LweedTV) March 25, 2019