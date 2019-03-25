Police seek help in identifying suspects in strong-arm robbery at Lancaster Walmart

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are seeking help in identifying two suspects accused of committing a strong-arm robbery Saturday at a Walmart store on the 2000 block of Fruitville Pike.

According to police, the suspects approached a female victim who had just cashed a paycheck at the customer service counter and was in possession of a large amount of currency. The female suspect grabbed the victim’s purse and removed the money she had just received, police say. The suspects the fled the store, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.