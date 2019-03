LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are attempting to identify a man who caused a disturbance in a store.

According to police, the above pictured man in the black sweatpants in gray/camo hooded sweatshirt was allegedly causing a disturbance at the Columbia Mart in the 800 block of Lancaster Ave. in Columbia on March 23 around 6:00 p.m.

If anyone knows who the above pictured man is, you’re asked to contact police at 717-684-7735.