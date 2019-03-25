Public hearing to be held on possibility of bringing a mini casino to Shippensburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHIPPENSBURG TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa.-- A public hearing is scheduled to take place on Monday at 4:00 p.m., in Shippensburg about the possibility of building a category four casino in the area. Officials from the Gaming Control Board say they want to hear from area residents before plans move forward.

The application was submitted by Greenwood Gaming, which also owns Parx Casino in Bucks County -- they are looking to get permission to build the mini casino in Cumberland County.

Officials say the mini casino would have around 750 slot machines, 40 table games, and would bring roughly 200 jobs to the area.

The Cumberland County Controller, Al Whitcomb, says he thinks this would be a great addition to the area -- however, officials with the gaming board say their priority is to hear from the public before they approve anything.

Some of the reasons Whitcomb says he is for the mini casino are-- that it could include a tax reduction in real estate, economic development opportunities, it could bring people in from out of state, and money for the local economy.

Officials encourage you to attend the meeting, which is scheduled for Monday at 4:00 p.m., at the Shippensburg Convention Center.