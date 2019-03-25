× Recalls issued for sausage products, faulty gun safes and globes with potential fire hazards

Government agencies announced the recalls of three consumer products Monday: smokehouse sausages that could be contaminated with foreign matter, gun safes that could potentially open by accident, and globes that pose a fire hazard.

North Country Smokehouse Recalls Ready-To-Eat Sausage Products

North Country Smokehouse, a Claremont, N.H. establishment, is recalling approximately 2,686 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The ready-to-eat kielbasa sausage items were produced on February 7, 2019 and February 8, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE ORIGINAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA” with “USE BY 05/09/19.”

12-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing “NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE *NATURAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA” with “USE BY 04/23/19.”

1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “KILCHURN ESTATE® SMOKED KIELBASA” with “USE BY 05/09/19.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 5390A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered on March 18, 2019 by FSIS inspection program personnel during a routine review of establishment consumer complaint records.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Daniel Sarapin, quality assurance manager, North Country Smokehouse, at (603) 543-0234 ext. 207. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Alicia Baker, brand manager, North Country Smokehouse, at (603) 543-0234 ext. 214.

Alpha Guardian Recalls Stack-On Gun Safes Due to Lock Failure and Injury Hazard

Alpha Guardian of Henderson, Nevada, is recalling its Stack-On Sentinel model safe. A bolt malfunction can cause the safe to open without the use of a key or combination, allowing access to any firearms stored inside, posing an injury hazard. The black steel safe is used to store firearms and valuables, and measures 40 inches by 25 inches by 55 inches. It contains three shelves that can store approximately 10 firearms. The style number FSS18-64-MB-E-S can be found on the shipping packaging. The “Sentinel” name appears on the front of the safe. It was sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide from November 2018 to December 2018, retailing for about $700. Alpha Guardian has received one report of the safe opening, resulting in no injuries.