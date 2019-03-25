× Serial bank robber arrested in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A man admitted to police that he robbed a bank in York and several others in Baltimore due to his drug addiction.

Edward Johnson, 35, is facing robbery charges for his role in the incident.

On March 19 around 1:25 p.m., police were dispatched to the People’s Bank in the first block of W. Market Street in York City for a reported robbery.

Upon arrival, police learned that Johnson entered the bank and approached an employee, requesting to cash a check.

When the employee told Johnson to remove his hood that was hiding part of his face, Johnson threw down a demand not that said “Give me all the 100’s, 50’s, and 20’s. No dye packs, no tracking system. I got a gun and I will use it if anything doesn’t go my way, so please comply and your day will be smooth.”

Then, Johnson ordered an employee to open a drawer.

Once opened, Johnson reached over the counter to push the employee out of the way and grabbed ahold of the money inside the drawer.

The drawer contained a known amount of U.S. Currency, and inside a stack of bills was a GPS tracking device.

Johnson proceeded to flee the bank on a bike and traveled west on W. Market Street.

Police followed the GPS tracking device in the area of W. Clarke and Grant Alley, where it was found discarded behind a dumpster.

Video surveillance of the area allowed police to identify Johnson as the robbery suspect.

While police were investigating the robbery, they received information from the FBI field office in Maryland that they were tracking a serial bank robbery suspect from Baltimore.

The FBI provided police with information on the suspect and the demand notes he used, which were similar to the one he used in the York bank robbery.

During the investigation, it was found that Johnson was currently living in York City.

An anonymous tip came into police that Johnson was in the area of the 800 block of W. Mason Alley.

Police were able to take Johnson into custody without incident.

A search of Johnson revealed that he had another robbery demand note inside the outer front left pocket of his jacket.

During an interview with police, Johnson admitted to committed the robbery at the People’s Bank to feed his drug addiction.

He told police that he had thrown away the clothing he was wearing during the robbery into a dumpster.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson said that he didn’t get much money because of the GPS tracker that he had thrown away.

Agents from the FBI and Baltimore Police Department came to interview Johnson, and he admitted to several bank robberies in Baltimore, as well.

Now, he is facing charges.