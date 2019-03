× Seven people displaced after a multi-home fire in Enola

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Seven people were displaced after a multi-home fire.

The fire broke out sometime in the early afternoon at a home in the 100 block of Altoona Avenue in Enola.

The Red Cross says they are assisting four adults and three children after the multi-home fire:

We are providing the resources necessary for 4 adults and 3 children to secure clothing, food, and temporary lodging following a multi-home fire that occurred on the 100 block of Altoona Avenue in Enola (Cumberland County). — Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) March 24, 2019