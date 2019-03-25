Showers come to an end tonight with cooler temperatures tomorrow!

SHOWERS ENDING TONIGHT: After starting the work week off on a dreary note, we will be saying goodbye to showers this evening. Rain started early this afternoon and overspread the area as light, but steady rain. We also started off the day on a very mild note with temperatures in the low 50s early morning! As showers moved in, temperatures have been slowly dropping through the day. By 8-9 PM tonight, the last drops should be falling and clouds will be clearing overnight. Rain showers were ushered in by a cold front and that means we will once again be cooling things down. Temperatures tomorrow, will fall back into the below average trend, but only briefly!

COOLER DAY TOMORROW: Skies clear out and sunshine returns as we head into Tuesday, but our temperatures will be feeling some chill. Starting with tonight, we will likely bottom out in the 20s with clearing skies! High pressure begins to nose on in which means winds should remain calm tomorrow, but cooler temperatures behind the cold front mean we will likely remain below average for highs on Tuesday. Temperatures should top out in the mid 40s tomorrow afternoon, but we’re full speed ahead for another warm up by later in the week.

LATE WEEK WARM UP: We’ve already got our eye on another significant warm up which will bring the potential for some mid to upper 60s in the forecast! A strong ridge will be building along the East Coast by mid week. This will allow southerly flow to take over and pull warmer temperatures back into the area. Along with the warmer temperatures, we will also be pulling moisture back into the area. There is a chance for showers Thursday and Friday, although most of the activity should stay to our north and west. The better chance for any steady or consistent rain appears to be Saturday and Sunday with temperatures peaking on Saturday in the upper 60s.

Have a magnificent Monday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash