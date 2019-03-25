× Stoney Point Road bridge over Mud Run in Adams County will close April 1, PennDOT says

ADAMS COUNTY — The bridge carrying Stoney Point Road over Mud Run at the Latimore-Reading Township border in Adams County will close Monday, April 1, as crews begin to demolish and remove its superstructure as part of a replacement project, according to PennDOT.

Stoney Point Road will be closed to traffic between Lake Meade Road and Nell Road for up to 95 days while the bridge’s superstructure is removed and replaced, PennDOT says. Traffic will be diverted on a detour that follows Lake Meade Road, Route 194, Route 234, and Germany Road, PennDOT says.