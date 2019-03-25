DENVER, CO - May 26: Preparing waffles for world record. The Denver Collective Assembly broke the world record for tallest stack of waffles. Judges took a 3-D model of the stack and used lasers to measure. They broke the 51cm Guinness World Record for tallest stack of waffles with 67cm record. May 26, 2018. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Today is International Waffle Day!
Celebrated each year on March 25, International Waffle Day is used to recognize the breakfast favorite.