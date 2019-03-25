Today is International Waffle Day!

Posted 6:51 AM, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 07:06AM, March 25, 2019

DENVER, CO - May 26: Preparing waffles for world record. The Denver Collective Assembly broke the world record for tallest stack of waffles. Judges took a 3-D model of the stack and used lasers to measure. They broke the 51cm Guinness World Record for tallest stack of waffles with 67cm record. May 26, 2018. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Today is International Waffle Day!

Celebrated each year on March 25, International Waffle Day is used to recognize the breakfast favorite.

Here are some waffle facts from the Holidays Calendar website:

  • In the U.S., the Waffle House Sells Over 145 Waffles a Minute
  • The World’s Biggest Waffle Was 8-Feet and 110-Pounds
  • Thomas Jefferson Brought the First Waffle Iron to America
  • In 1911, General Electric Introduced the First Electric Waffle Iron

Whether it be with chocolate chips, strawberries or syrup, we hope you enjoy a stack of waffles today!

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.