× Today is International Waffle Day!

Today is International Waffle Day!

Celebrated each year on March 25, International Waffle Day is used to recognize the breakfast favorite.

Here are some waffle facts from the Holidays Calendar website:

In the U.S., the Waffle House Sells Over 145 Waffles a Minute

The World’s Biggest Waffle Was 8-Feet and 110-Pounds

Thomas Jefferson Brought the First Waffle Iron to America

In 1911, General Electric Introduced the First Electric Waffle Iron

Whether it be with chocolate chips, strawberries or syrup, we hope you enjoy a stack of waffles today!