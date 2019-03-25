Victims in York shooting not cooperating, according to police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Police in York are investigating a shooting that sent one teenager and another man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries over the weekend. They said both victims aren't cooperating.

Neighbors said it happened so fast. They heard the gun shots, looked out the window, and saw at least one person with a gun at this basketball court. That's when everyone scattered. The aftermath: bullet holes in cars, windows, and some neighbors who are uneasy.

Zuleyka Quinones was counting her blessings for an intuition she had Sunday afternoon.

"My daughter wanted to go to the park and something told me, 'no not today'," Quinones said. "Because usually I take her over there. She loves it, but thank God I didn't yesterday. I didn't know that was going to happen in broad daylight."

She lives on Smith Street across from the playground where shots were fired around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Cottage Hill Road.

"There were like two or three kids who went up through that field there, and then some guy running down this sidewalk here, and that was it," Robert Bumbaugh, another neighbor, said. "Then all of a sudden there were cops everywhere."

"I don't know who started it," Quinones said. "I just heard all the, 'bang bang bang' and that's it. I just know there were a whole lot of people out there when it happened, and a whole lot of people were running, a whole lot of people were on the ground, and it was more than one person shooting ."

Her next door neighbor now has a bullet hole in a window.

"I didn't know their house was shot at the time," Quinones said. "It was different people shooting. And we looked too. Somebody was playing basketball and he stopped playing basketball, started shooting, and I don't know. It was like different people had different guns."

And another neighbor said he heard at least two dozen shots.

"It sounded like it came from one gun, but it could've been two," Isaac Hughes Sr., said. "They ran like roaches."

Police said the two victims are a 17-year-old from York, and a 20-year-old from Baltimore. They were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said they haven't been helpful with the investigation. Investigators took three teens into custody, all males, ages 15 and 16.

Even though investigators said the two victims were targeted, Quinones doesn't plan on letting her kids play there any more.

"I'm not, because it's broad daylight," Quinones said. "Anything can happen just like it did yesterday. My kids could've been there and something could've happened."

The three suspects were released from custody. As of right now no charges have been filed.