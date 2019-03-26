A chillier Tuesday is ahead, but there is plenty of sunshine

CHILLY WITH PLENTY OF SUN: Conditions continue to dry out on this Tuesday morning, and the clouds continue to gradually exit as well. It’s a return to sunshine during the morning, with temperatures in the upper 20s to middle 30s. There are a few passing clouds during the afternoon, otherwise it’s a quiet but chillier day. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. The winds are light out of the north. Skies are clear through the night, and it’s going to be quite cold too. Expect overnight low temperatures in the middle to upper 20s. It’s still a bit chilly for Wednesday, but temperatures begin to moderate. Plentiful sunshine continues. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

MUCH MILDER END TO THE WEEK: The warming continues through the end of the week, but some small shower chances try to creep in as the next system slowly approaches. Thursday brings plenty of sunshine to start, but clouds increase during the afternoon, leading to partly sunny skies. There’s a small chance for a shower or two to the west, but most of the area should be dry. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 50s! The warming continues for Friday, but a few showers can’t be entirely ruled out either. Expect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s depending on the shower chances.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The system finally crosses through the region for the weekend, and this brings higher and more widespread shower chances to the region. Saturday should feature plenty of dry time, and it’s also a very warm day. Showers should hold off until much later during the day, perhaps the evening. This should allow temperatures to reach the upper 60s to lower 70s! Colder air is behind the front, and that allows temperatures to come down by Sunday afternoon. Depending on how fast the rain exits on Sunday (early in the morning or later) temperatures reach the 50s during the afternoon. The chilly air settles back in by Monday. Expect readings near 50 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

