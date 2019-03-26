× Adam Sandler is coming to Hershey’s Giant Center June 22

HERSHEY — Adam Sandler will bring his “100% Fresher” comedy tour to Hershey’s Giant Center on Saturday, June 22, Hershey Entertainment announced.

The actor, writer, producer, musician, and comedian has been performing for years, and his “100% Fresh: A Netflix Original Comedy Special” debuted on Netflix last October. The show is his first televised comedy special in 20 years.

Sandler’s movies, like “The Wedding Singer,” “Happy Gilmore,” “Billy Madison,” “The Longest Yard,” “Mr. Deeds,” “Big Daddy,” and “The Waterboy,” to name a few, have grossed more than $3 billion worldwide.

His next movie, “Murder Mystery,” will begin streaming on Netflix on June 14.

Tickets for Sandler’s Giant Center show go on sale Friday. Prices start at $42.35, and are available at the Giant Center Box Office. They can be charged by phone at 717-534-3911 or 800-745-3000, and online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TicketMaster.com.

The wristband policy will be in effect for this event. Fans are permitted on the Hersheypark Entertainment Complex property beginning at 7 a.m. Friday. Two hours prior to on-sale, fans will be directed in front of Giant Center box office, where they will be issued a numbered wristband. Wristbands are available for one hour, and at the conclusion of that hour, a selected fan will randomly choose a wristband that will determine the line order.