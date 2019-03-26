× Berks woman pleads guilty to child endangerment after leaving newborn baby in toilet

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Berks County woman accused of giving birth to a boy in a group home toilet and leaving the baby there pleaded guilty to felony child endangerment in Lancaster County Court, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Emmanuella Osei gave birth to the boy while on a toilet Jan. 14 at a Warwick Township group home where she worked as a care assistant, First Assistant District Attorney Christopher Larsen said in court.

Tuesday afternoon, she pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child, a second-degree felony. Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller, who accepted the plea, will order sentence after a background investigation.

Osei, 23, remains at Lancaster County Prison without bail. The boy was in the custody of Children & Youth Agency, and has since been placed in a home, the DA’s Office says.

Prosecutors say Osei made no attempt to assist or provide aid to the child after giving birth. She did not touch the child, instead leaving him in the toilet, where he was found partially submerged in water.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police and medics performed life-saving efforts on the boy.

Osei later told hospital staff that she did not want the baby, First Assistant District Attorney Larsen said in court. Also, police learned through the investigation, Osei denied being pregnant when asked by friends, co-workers and a relative.

But prosecutors say she was aware of her pregnancy; she was informed by medical professionals in Ghana when she was one month pregnant, and again as recently as Jan. 4, when she was seen at a facility in Berks County.