Cool middle part of the week before big warm-up ahead of rain chances

ANOTHER COOL ONE: Skies remain clear as temperatures drop into the upper-30s through the evening. Even with light winds, the air is dry enough that it doesn’t take much for it to cool. As a result, wind chill temperatures continue to dip into the low-20s by the overnight time frame. Dress warm to start off your Wednesday. However, afternoon highs will gain a few degrees as high pressure continues to take over the area for the middle part of the work week. Highs near 50-degrees will be the norm for Wednesday.

WARMING UP: A southerly wind shift heading into Thursday gives us a big boost with additional moisture added to the air as well. A stray shower will be possible Thursday, but not likely for most. Highs in the upper-50s will be the norm for most on Thursday with otherwise mostly sunny skies and quiet winds. Friday has a slightly higher rain chance, with a few showers possible as a weak nearby system passes through. Otherwise, highs in the low-60s finish out the work week.

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES: Temperatures soar into the low-70s for Saturday. However, that doesn’t come without rain chances, even though most of the day will be dry. Late evening and overnight rain takes over heading into Sunday. Cooler air with the rainfall tracks in when all is said and done, leaving afternoon highs on Sunday in 50s before we dry out and slowly warm up again into next week after a cooler Monday. Stay tuned for updates on timing and rainfall estimates as we get closer to time.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann