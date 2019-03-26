× Discussion to legalize recreational marijuana comes to Dauphin County

“We know this is the beginning of the conversation, so we want to begin the conversation.”

The conversation may be just beginning, and it’s showing no signs of ending any time soon.

Rep. Jake Wheatley says 60 percent of Pennsylvanians are in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana.

“We don’t think there’s anything harmful in at least talking about, what should Pennsylvania, if this was to come to fruition, what would this look like? What is the best course for Pennsylvania?” said Rep. Wheatley.

He says it’s already a budding industry in the Commonwealth, with medical cannabis available to people suffering from a variety of conditions.

And if that’s allowed, Rep. Jordan Harris says everyone should be.

And those facing criminal charges related to marijuana should have their records cleared.

“We also have to look at cleaning up the criminal records of those who have been convicted of these charges. Pennsylvania is in the business of medical marijuana, there is no way we should have people incarcerated for doing the same thing,” said Rep. Harris.

They say House Bill 50 has language to help get those records expunged, and make recreational marijuana legal for adults 21 and older.

“If you’re a law abiding citizen and you want to clean up the legal market, you want us to make it legal and regulate it because then we can control it more,” said Rep. Wheatley.

The bill was introduced last month.

It has been assigned to the Health Committee, and Rep. Wheatley says he hopes there will be hearings to discuss it further in the near future.