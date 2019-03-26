Eagles and Ravens will hold joint practices in Philadelphia during training camp

Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles will welcome the Baltimore Ravens to the Novacare Complex this summer for a series of joint practice sessions during training camp. (Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens will hold joint practice sessions at the Novacare Complex during training camp this summer, the teams announced Tuesday via Twitter.

Philly.com reporter Zach Berman tweeted that the sessions will be held during the third week of the preseason.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was a former special teams coach in Philadelphia under Andy Reid, and Eagles coach Doug Pederson traces his coaching lineage to Reid as well.

 

