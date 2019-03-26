Eagles sign DE Vinny Curry to one-year deal

Posted 6:34 AM, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 06:35AM, March 26, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Vinny Curry #75 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles have brought back a former pass rusher from the team’s Super Bowl winning squad.

The team has agreed to a one-year deal with DE Vinny Curry.

Curry, 30, returns to Philadelphia after one season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In an injury-plagued campaign, Curry managed to only appear in 12 games and totaled only 2.5 sacks and 21 tackles.

With the Buccaneers changing defensive schemes, Curry no longer fit in the team’s plans.

Now, the Eagles hope he can repeat his previous production as an effective pass rusher off the edge.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.