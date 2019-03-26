× Eagles sign DE Vinny Curry to one-year deal

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles have brought back a former pass rusher from the team’s Super Bowl winning squad.

The team has agreed to a one-year deal with DE Vinny Curry.

Curry, 30, returns to Philadelphia after one season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In an injury-plagued campaign, Curry managed to only appear in 12 games and totaled only 2.5 sacks and 21 tackles.

With the Buccaneers changing defensive schemes, Curry no longer fit in the team’s plans.

Now, the Eagles hope he can repeat his previous production as an effective pass rusher off the edge.