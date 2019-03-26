× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (March 26, 2019)

Coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll tell you about a months-long online scam that tricked a Lancaster County woman out of over $110,000. A Michigan woman has been charged with laundering the money and is currently in prison, awaiting extradition to Lancaster. However, police are searching for another suspect, who reportedly posed as a doctor in a Google Hangouts chat room. The fraudulent doctor’s story was that he had become trapped in Syria while on a humanitarian aid mission and needed financial help to leave the country. The scam developed to include claims that the doctor also needed money for legal fees incurred while being in FBI custody. You can expect more on this story First at Four.

Today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll have continuing coverage of the fallout from yesterday’s ceremony in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, where the opening prayer is being called inappropriately divisive. The invocation delivered by Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R-Clinton County) thanked President Trump for backing Israel and referred to Jesus Christ as “our only hope.” House Speaker Mike Turzai (R-Allegheny County), who arranges the opening speakers, asks visiting clergy to present prayers that are respectful to all religious beliefs, but that guidance was not provided to House member Borowicz. We’ll have more on this story First at Four.