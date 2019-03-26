× East Earl Township Police officer accused of sexually assaulting woman, placed on administrative leave

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man and East Earl Township Police officer is facing charges after he sexually assaulted a victim and threatened her.

Christopher Young, 33, is facing sexual assault, stalking, and simple assault charges for his role in the incident.

Young, an 11-year-veteran of the East Earl Township Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave and is also under criminal investigation in the matter, according to LancasterOnline.

On March 11 around 6:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 300 block of Clover Avenue in West Lampeter Township for a reported domestic incident in progress.

The victim told 911 dispatchers that Young threatened to kill himself if the victim called police.

Upon arrival, police located the victim who was described as “hysterically crying.” Police said that the victim had a red mark on her forehead and redness around her neck.

The victim told police that beginning on March 8, Young raped her by having her submit to sex, despite the victim recently having a hysterectomy.

Despite the victim telling Young that she couldn’t have sex, he forced her to have sex with him anally, and told her she was a baby for crying, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim said that on March 10, Young was inadvertently locked out of the house, and the victim went into the basement to let him in the residence.

She said that once she allowed Young into the home, he immediately charged her and knocked her down.

The next day, March 11, the victim said that Young became angry and was screaming obscenities at her.

The victim said that she got on her computer in an attempt to deflect the situation, she said that Young slammed her computer top down and continued screaming.

Then, the victim said Young threw the computer across the room and grabbed her by the neck before she too was thrown across the room.

The victim fell over a couch, and Young allegedly picked her up by the arms and headbutted her.

This led the victim to call 911, and she told police that over the course of their relationship, Young would tell the victim that he would kill her if she ever called police.

Now, he is facing charges.