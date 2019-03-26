× Lebanon man charged in domestic violence incident

LEBANON — A 28-year-old Lebanon man was charged with simple assault after a domestic incident involving a woman last Tuesday, according to Lebanon City Police.

Jose Otero-Figueroa was charged after police investigated the incident, which occurred at 12:30 p.m. on March 19 on the 700 block of Guilford Street.

According to police, Otero-Figueroa pinched and twisted the skin on the back of a 21-year-old woman’s neck, causing a bruise. He also pushed the woman backward, causing her to fall over a piece of furniture, police say.

Otero-Figueroa was apprehended and transported to Lebanon County Central Booking, where he was arraigned and incarcerated in Lebanon County Correctional Facility after failing to post $5,000 bail.