NASCAR Schedule Release: Pocono Raceway gets doubleheader in June 2020

Who’s ready for a weekend of NASCAR Cup Series racing at Pocono Raceway?

NASCAR announced Tuesday in its 2020 schedule release that “The Tricky Triangle” will be host a Cup Series race on consecutive days: Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28.

The doubleheader will be the first for the sport in its modern era (1972-present), according to NASCAR.

NASCAR’s full Cup Series schedule can be seen below: