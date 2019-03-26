× New ‘Drake & Josh’ project isn’t in the works

Josh Peck wants it to be known that he and Drake Bell are not doing a reboot of their popular Nickelodeon series from the 2000s.

Peck told “Entertainment Tonight” at this weekend’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards that while the two are collaborating again, he and Bell are not reuniting to redo their popular sitcom, which ran from 2004 to 2007.

“I wouldn’t call it a reboot,” Peck said. “I think it’s just an opportunity for Drake and I to be working together again.”

The pair were teens when they first started playing stepbrothers Drake Parker and Josh Nichols on the show.

Two years ago, they squelched speculation they were on the outs after Bell went public claiming he hadn’t been invited to his former co-star’s wedding.

Now Peck says he is super excited to be working with Bell again.

“Obviously we love each other and we were able to make such an impact on people [with Drake & Josh], so any chance to do something dope together, it’s really exciting for me,” Peck said. “It’s going to be good. Y’all will like it.”