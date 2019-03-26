Olivia’s cooks up Spinach & Goat cheese stuffed Salmon drizzled with a balsamic fig reduction

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Spinach & Goat cheese stuffed Salmon drizzled w a Balsamic Fig reduction….

Includes a Kale & Spinach Orzo and Greek salad…

3 - 8oz Salmon Filets butterflied

8 oz creamy Goat Cheese

6 oz Real Philadelphia Cream Cheese

1 cup fresh Spinach chopped

1 tbsp red onion - diced

1 tbsp scallions- diced

1/2 cup Kale - finely chopped

1 shot Ouzo + 1 shot for the Chef!

1 tbsp Fire Roasted Red Pepper - diced

2 tbsp Kalamata Olives - pitted & chopped

Pinch - sea salt

1 tsp black pepper

2 tbsp fresh Dill - chopped

Preheat oven to 375*F

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl(except the salmon). Carefully cut a pocket into your Salmon, trying to cut as deep as you can. Stuff all 3 filets with the mixture. Bake for approximately 15-20mins or until internal temperature reaches 140*F. Enjoy!

Kale & Spinach Orzo

4 oz Scallions - chopped

4 oz Red Onion - chopped

2 cups Kale - coarsely chopped & blanched

2 cups Spinach - coarsely chopped & blanched

4 oz white wine

1 cup Orzo

2 cups Chicken Stock

1/2 tsp black pepper

Pinch sea salt

2 tbsp fresh Dill

2 tbsp fresh parsley

In a heavy bottom pot placed on med-high heat, sauté the onions, then deglaze w wine. Add the Orzo, salt, pepper, dill, parsley, & chicken stock. Cover and bring to a boil. Continue to boil for approximately 15 minutes stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Stir in Kale & Spinach. Cover. Let sit for approximately 10-15 minutes until Orzo is al dénte. Enjoy!!

Cocktails:

Pimm & Proper

Pimm’s Liqueur

X-rated vodka

Tonic

Dash of cranberry juice

Fresh mint

Fresh Strawberries

Fill glass w ice. Add the pimm’s, x-rated, cranberry, mint, & strawberries. Shake vigorously. Strain into a martini glass. Top w a hint of Tonic. Garnish w fresh cucumber. Cheers!!

Lemon Chamomile Crush

Deep Eddy’s Lemon Vodka

St. Germaine Elderflower liqueur

Chamomile simple syrup

Lemonade

Sprite or Ginger Ale

Fresh squeezed lemon

Fill glass w ice. Add all ingredients except soda. Shake vigorously. Top w soda. Garnish w fresh lemon wheels. Cheers!!