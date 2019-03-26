Olivia’s cooks up Spinach & Goat cheese stuffed Salmon drizzled with a balsamic fig reduction

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Spinach & Goat cheese stuffed Salmon drizzled w a Balsamic Fig reduction….
Includes a Kale & Spinach Orzo and Greek salad…
3 - 8oz Salmon Filets butterflied
8 oz creamy Goat Cheese
6 oz Real Philadelphia Cream Cheese
1 cup fresh Spinach chopped
1 tbsp red onion - diced
1 tbsp scallions- diced
1/2 cup Kale - finely chopped
1 shot Ouzo + 1 shot for the Chef!
1 tbsp Fire Roasted Red Pepper - diced
2 tbsp Kalamata Olives - pitted & chopped
Pinch - sea salt
1 tsp black pepper
2 tbsp fresh Dill - chopped
Preheat oven to 375*F
Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl(except the salmon). Carefully cut a pocket into your Salmon, trying to cut as deep as you can. Stuff all 3 filets with the mixture. Bake for approximately 15-20mins or until internal temperature reaches 140*F. Enjoy!
Kale & Spinach Orzo
4 oz Scallions - chopped
4 oz Red Onion - chopped
2 cups Kale - coarsely chopped & blanched
2 cups Spinach - coarsely chopped & blanched
4 oz white wine
1 cup Orzo
2 cups Chicken Stock
1/2 tsp black pepper
Pinch sea salt
2 tbsp fresh Dill
2 tbsp fresh parsley
In a heavy bottom pot placed on med-high heat, sauté the onions, then deglaze w wine. Add the Orzo, salt, pepper, dill, parsley, & chicken stock. Cover and bring to a boil. Continue to boil for approximately 15 minutes stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Stir in Kale & Spinach. Cover. Let sit for approximately 10-15 minutes until Orzo is al dénte. Enjoy!!
Cocktails:
Pimm & Proper
Pimm’s Liqueur
X-rated vodka
Tonic
Dash of cranberry juice
Fresh mint
Fresh Strawberries
Fill glass w ice. Add the pimm’s, x-rated, cranberry, mint, & strawberries. Shake vigorously. Strain into a martini glass. Top w a hint of Tonic. Garnish w fresh cucumber. Cheers!!
Lemon Chamomile Crush
Deep Eddy’s Lemon Vodka
St. Germaine Elderflower liqueur
Chamomile simple syrup
Lemonade
Sprite or Ginger Ale
Fresh squeezed lemon
Fill glass w ice. Add all ingredients except soda. Shake vigorously. Top w soda. Garnish w fresh lemon wheels. Cheers!!