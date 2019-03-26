× Orioles claim C Pedro Severino, release OF Eric Young, Jr.

BALTIMORE– The Orioles have continued to tinker with the team’s roster ahead of Opening Day.

The team has claimed C Pedro Severino on waivers from the Washington Nationals and released veteran OF Eric Young Jr.

Severino, 25, has yet to get his footing at the MLB level, but will now get an opportunity in Baltimore.

In 2018, Severino appeared in a career high 70 games and hit .168 with 2 HR’s and 15 RBI’s.

He is expected to serve as the backup to C Chance Sisco, who is also looking to prove himself at the big league level.

Young, Jr. 33, had a decent spring with Baltimore by hitting .323, but the team would rather get a look at its younger players than having a veteran utilty man absorbing those at-bats.

Now, Young Jr. will look to catch on with another organization.