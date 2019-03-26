× Orioles trade Mike Yastrzemski

BALTIMORE– The Orioles have traded the grandson of Hall-of-Famer Carl Yastrzemski.

Over the weekend, the team reached a deal to trade OF Mike Yastrzemski to the San Francisco Giants for P Tyler Herb.

Yastzemski, 28, had spent the first six seasons of his career in the Orioles’ farm system.

He had struggled in the upper levels of the minor leagues in recent seasons, but had a decent 2018, hitting .265 at AAA.

In return, the Orioles will acquire Herb, 27, who struggled mightily in 2018.

While at AAA Sacramento, herb totaled a 5.35 ERA over 70.2 innings in 13 starts.

Both players will be looking to take advantage of a change of scenery.