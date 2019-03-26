× Police investigating attempted child abduction in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an attempted child abduction.

According to the Harrisburg School District, Harrisburg Police are investigating an attempted child abduction on March 25, involving a 12-year-old male St. Patrick’s School student near 17th & Sycamore Streets.

The release says that a black male suspect grabbed the back pack of the student and then grabbed the boy by the waist.

The student was able to break free and ran home.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 30’s that stands about 5’8″ to 5’9″ tall. The man is described as having a thin build and was wearing a grey and black jacket.

Police say that a similar incident occurred a few weeks ago on Market Street in Harrisburg.

In that instance, police stopped and detained an individual who was a suspect in that case.

However, the students were not able to identify the man, even though he matched the description of the suspect.

The man did have mental health issues and was committed to a hospital for evaluation.

The investigation into the March 25 incident is ongoing, and if you have any information relevant to this case, you’re asked to contact the police at (717) 558-6900.