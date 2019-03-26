× Police: Lebanon man charged after walking down the street without pants

LEBANON — A Lebanon man is facing multiple charges after being spotted walking down the street with no pants on, according to Lebanon City Police.

Jonathan Dabney, 42, was charged with indecent exposure, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct after a police officer observed him walking down the 900 block of Guilford Street naked from the waist down.

The incident occurred at 3:33 p.m. on March 19.

Dabney allegedly tried to flee when the officer confronted him, and was apprehended on the 700 block of Guilford Street, police say.

Due to his level of intoxication and the suspicion of drug use, Dabney was transported to a local medical center for treatment, according to police.