Police: Teens caused approximately $20,000 in damages to vacant building in Lititz

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Seven teenagers are accused of illegally entering a vacant building that’s under current ownership by Lancaster General Hospital and causing damage to it, according to police.

The alleged crimes occurred between January 1 and February 4 at a building on North Cedar Street, Lititz.

Police allege that the teens, all 14 years old, intentionally caused damage to the building and the contents inside. The actions resulted in damages totaling approximately $20,000, police say.

The teens have been summoned to appear in Juvenile Court. They’re charged with criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal mischief and simple trespassing.