BALTIMORE– The Ravens have secured the team’s backup quarterback and mentor for the foreseeable future.

The team has come to agreement with QB Robert Griffin III to a two-year deal to serve as the backup quarterback and mentor to QB Lamar Jackson.

Griffin III, 29, got his first action since 2016 last year. However, he only attempted six passes.

Now, he will be tied to Baltimore for at least the next year.