Revs to wear commemorative jerseys when they host Negro League Night at PeoplesBank Park

YORK — York Revolution players will wear commemorative jerseys on April 27 when the team hosts Negro League Night at PeoplesBank Park.

The jerseys are inspired by the Colored Monarchs of the Diamond, an Interstate League team that moved from Trenton, New Jersey to York in 1890. They will later be auctioned off to benefit the William C. Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum that’s managed by the Crispus Attucks Association of York, the Revs said in a news release.

Negro League Night is another extension of recognition for the team that once called York home. The Revs already pay tribute to the Colored Monarchs of the Diamond and King Solomon “Sol” White — the Monarchs’ second baseman and member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame — with the Monarch and Solomon Suites, respectively, in the ballpark.

The team will further honor White by giving away Sol White baseball cards to the first 1,000 fans through the gates when they open at 5:30 p.m. for the Revs’ 6:30 p.m. game against the Long Island Ducks, the release stated.

“This is an extremely important event for us,” said Revolution President Eric Menzer. “We’re excited about another way to honor York’s history and particularly looking forward to bringing attention to an era in our national pastime that has not received enough attention. Being able to raise money for the Goodridge Freedom Center — another unprecedented gem — is an added bonus.”