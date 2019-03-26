× Search continues for show dog that went missing at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — A show dog, flying home to Amsterdam after her last competitive event, has been missing from Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for four days now.

Gale, a 22-month-old American Staffordshire Terrier, was traveling with her handlers after participating in a dog show in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday.

Officials said that Gale broke out of her crate in the airfield as airport workers were loading the crate into the cargo area of a KLM flight.

“They were waiting at the gate, about to board the flight, when they were called to the desk and told the crate was empty,” dog owner Floris Van Essen told CNN. “All of us were freaked out to be honest.”

The Louisville dog show was Gale’s last event before she retired to live with the Van Essens full-time, the owner said.

Gale was spotted on the airfield about 3:30 a.m. Monday by pilots, said airport spokesman Andy Gobeil.

Authorities have set up a trap (involving food) to catch her, he said.

“KLM expresses its sincerest regrets and is actively working with the Atlanta Airport to search for the dog,” the airline said in a statement to CNN.

Van Essen and his wife flew to Amsterdam separately.

He said that they appreciate the efforts of all involved.

“All the people willing to help, the volunteers, everyone at the airport,” he said. “It’s been heartwarming.”