State Rep. Stan Saylor announces grants for two organizations in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two organizations in York County have received grants, state Rep. Stan Saylor announced Tuesday.

The York County History Center, which is currently designing a new facility that will be located at West Philadelphia Street and North Pershing Avenue in York City, received a $652,053 grant, according to a news release from Rep. Saylor’s office. The grant will be used to make improvements to the current railroad track that runs close to the new facility and improve vehicular traffic flows, the release stated.

“Our York County History Center is a vibrant place of learning that serves the critical role of connecting today’s York County with our past,” said Rep. Saylor. “I was proud to secure funding that will enhance the experience of the history center and make it easier for visitors to come and enjoy all the wonderful programs the center has to offer.”

Caputo Brothers Creamery in Spring Grove is the recipient of a $425,741 grant, courtesy of the Dairy Investment Program, that will help the business expand its cheese processing facility.

“Our dairy farmers play an intricate role in York County’s economy,” added Rep. Saylor. “Every year these farmers face tougher and tougher challenges trying to keep family-owned farms opened. This grant will help Caputo Brothers process more dairy, which in turn will in turn allow our local dairy farmers to have easier access to the market to sell their milk. This is a critical project for our local farming community, and I was very happy to secure this needed funding.”