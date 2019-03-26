Water man repair work could cause discoloration of water for some Lancaster residents, city says

Posted 1:42 PM, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 01:57PM, March 26, 2019

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster advises residents near the 100 block of East Walnut Street that they may experience temporary discoloration of tap water caused by the repair of a broken water main, the city announced on Twitter.

The water is expected to clear within a few hours of the repair project’s completion, the city says.

Anyone with questions is advised to contact the Water Quality Lab at (717) 291-4818.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.