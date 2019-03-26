× Water man repair work could cause discoloration of water for some Lancaster residents, city says

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster advises residents near the 100 block of East Walnut Street that they may experience temporary discoloration of tap water caused by the repair of a broken water main, the city announced on Twitter.

The water is expected to clear within a few hours of the repair project’s completion, the city says.

Anyone with questions is advised to contact the Water Quality Lab at (717) 291-4818.