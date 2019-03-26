× York man accused of pooping outside Springettsbury Township Starbucks

YORK COUNTY — A 42-year-old York man is facing several charges after police say he dropped his pants and defecated outside a Springettsbury Township Starbucks last month.

Howard Bruce Wright Jr., of the 300 block of Gay Street, is charged with indecent exposure, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct in the incident, which occurred at about 12:34 a.m. on Feb. 24, according to Springettsbury Township Police.

Police say Wright was reported by a man operating a street sweeper in the parking lot of the Starbucks, located on the 2500 block of East Market Street. The operator, Kenneth Sparr, told police he was cleaning the parking lot when he noticed a visibly intoxicated Wright stumbling around on a sidewalk near the store.

Wright “had a hard time standing up, and almost fell over several times” according to Sparr.

As Sparr continued to clean the parking lot, he told police, he saw Wright pull down his pants, “fully exposing himself,” to Sparr. Wright then defecated on the sidewalk near the store, Sparr told police.

When Sparr yelled at Wright to clean up the mess, police say, Wright allegedly attempted to run from the scene — while his pants were still around his ankles.

Sparr told police he confronted Wright, who allegedly poked Sparr in the throat with his finger, swore at him, and threatened to fight him, according to the criminal complaint.

Police later found Wright in the parking lot of another business on East Market Street, according to the criminal complaint. Wright was “extremely intoxicated,” police say. He had the odor of alcohol on his breath, visibly bloodshot eyes, and difficulty speaking and walking, according to police.

When asked by police what had happened, Wright allegedly told them he “took a crap on a poop” on the sidewalk, according to the criminal complaint.

Police called a taxi for Wright and later filed charges against him at the office of Magisterial District Judge Barry L. Bloss, Jr.