A bit milder Wednesday under plenty of sun, with more warming through the rest of the week

STILL A BIT CHILLY WITH PLENTY OF SUN: Wednesday brings quite the cold start, with high pressure directly on top of us, but temperatures rebound through the day. Skies are clear to start, and the winds are light to quiet. Expect temperatures to begin in the middle to upper 20s. It’s still a bit on the cool side for Wednesday, but temperatures begin to moderate. Plentiful sunshine continues, with just some passing clouds at times. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Skies are mostly clear through the evening, and that continues into the overnight period. It’s not as cold. Expect readings to fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

MUCH MILDER END TO THE WEEK: The warming continues through the end of the week, but some small shower chances try to creep in as the next system slowly approaches. Thursday brings plenty of sunshine to start, but clouds increase during the afternoon, leading to partly sunny skies. There’s a small chance for a shower or two to the west, but most of the area should be dry. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 50s! The warming continues for Friday, but a few showers can’t be entirely ruled out either. Expect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s depending on the shower chances.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The system finally crosses through the region for the weekend, and this brings higher and more widespread shower chances to the region. Saturday should feature plenty of dry time for most of the daytime hours, and it’s also a very warm day. Showers should hold off until much later during the day, perhaps even as late as the evening. This should allow temperatures to reach the upper 60s to lower 70s! Colder air is behind the front, and that allows temperatures to come down by Sunday afternoon. Depending on how fast the rain exits on Sunday (early in the morning or later) temperatures reach the 50s during the afternoon. The chilly air settles back in by Monday. Expect readings near 50 degrees with plenty of sunshine. Tuesday is a bit milder. For now, it’s dry, but there’s a small chance some showers could sneak into Central PA. Highs are in the middle 50s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Wednesday!