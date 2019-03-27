Crews on scene of 2-alarm fire at religious facility Lebanon County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON COUNTY -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at Youth With A Mission in South Lebanon Township, according to dispatch reports.

The fire was first reported at 10:16 a.m. at the facility, located on the 1200 block of Birch Road.

Heavy flames were seen coming from the roof and windows of the building, according to dispatch accounts.

Everyone in the building was evacuated in time, and there were no reported injuries.

FOX43 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.