YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s guest for the FOX43 Capitol Beat is Auditor General Eugene DePasquale.

Last week, DePasquale revealed the results of the PA Turnpike Audit, which found that it is $11.8 billion in debt.

FOX43’s Matt Maisel will discuss that and more, including possible legalization of marijuana, which DePasquale has said would produce a $581 million annual windfall after taxation and regulation.