Hanover man accused of injuring two people in crash after fleeing from scene of earlier hit-and-run accident

YORK COUNTY — A 29-year-old Hanover man has been charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and related offenses after allegedly injuring two people in a crash while trying to flee from police.

Donald Waltman is also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, accidents involving injury, aggravated assault by vehicle, and numerous traffic violations in the incident, which occurred Wednesday morning in West Manheim Township.

According to police, an officer came upon a traffic accident at the intersection of Baltimore Pike and Fairview Drive at about 7:11 a.m. The officer approached Waltman’s blue Saturn. Waltman, who was still inside the vehicle, became combative and threatened to kill the officer, police say.

Police say Waltman made an aggressive movement toward the officer, who deployed a Taser device to subdue him. Waltman was taken into custody after a brief struggle, with assistance from backup officers and an armed security officer with G-Force Investigations, who was reporting to work at West Manheim Elementary School at the time, police say.

An investigation revealed Waltman had fled from the scene of a hit-and-run crash on Grandview Road and Baltimore Street in Penn Township about 15 minutes earlier, police say.

Two people were injured in the crash in West Manheim Township. They were treated at UPMC Pinnacle in Hanover.

A West Manheim Township Police officer was injured during the struggle to subdue Waltman, and was also treated and released at UMPC Pinnacle after being transported there by ambulance, according to police.