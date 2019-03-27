× Harrisburg man wanted for defrauding company out of $70,000

HARRISBURG — Police are searching for a man accused of defrauding a business out of more than $70,000 by creating fictitious employees and accessing the company’s payroll funds.

Keith Haynes, 28, is charged with access device fraud, identity theft, and theft by deception in the case, according to Harrisburg Police. An arrest warrant has been issued for Haynes, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information on Haynes is asked to contact Officer Powell with Harrisburg Police at (717) 255-3170 or by email at EPowell@harrisburgpa.gov.