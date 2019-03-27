× Knoebels Grove Amusement Resort warns consumers of online ticketing scam

In what is quickly becoming an annual rite of spring, Knoebels Grove Amusement Resort officials are warning the public about a potential online ticket scam that invokes its name.

Officials from the popular, retro-themed Northumberland County amusement park told WNEP that the same scam that made the rounds online last year is back as the park’s 2019 season approaches.

If you get an offer for free tickets to Knoebels in exchange for filling out a survey, just ignore it, officials say. There is no such promotion at Knoebels.

A spokesperson told WNEP the park is aware of the scam, which uses the park’s logo. A legitimate Knoebels promotion will always provide contest rules, the spokesperson said, and the communications will originate from knoebels.com, an official Knoebels email address, or one of its verified social media outlets.